Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCI.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.68 on Wednesday, reaching C$60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,820. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$56.00 and a 1-year high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of C$30.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.24.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.