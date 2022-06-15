Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading 9.1% Higher

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.08. 17,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 540,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,230.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,037 shares of company stock worth $2,443,156.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

