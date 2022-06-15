Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Shares of ROKU opened at $74.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $142.52. Roku has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after acquiring an additional 719,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after acquiring an additional 724,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

