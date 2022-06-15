Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.22 and last traded at $79.50. Approximately 69,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,503,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.52.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Roku by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

