Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 160 ($1.94). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 95 ($1.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 114.80 ($1.39).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

LON:RR opened at GBX 87.92 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 77.87 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 161.91 ($1.97). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.13.

In related news, insider Warren East acquired 27,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £24,053.34 ($29,194.49). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £11,562.82 ($14,034.25). Insiders purchased a total of 52,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,786 in the last ninety days.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.