Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report on Monday, May 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

RYCEY opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

