Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 13,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,657. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

