Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 309.21% from the company’s current price.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

OCGN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 162,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,159,176. The company has a market cap of $421.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 4.60. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ocugen by 199.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 1,856,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 344.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 980,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 760,306 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ocugen by 108.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ocugen by 158.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,248 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

