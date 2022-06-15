Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 550 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.86) to GBX 770 ($9.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.04) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 630 ($7.65) price target on Glencore in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.62) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 594.75 ($7.22).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 483.30 ($5.87) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 289.65 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.65). The stock has a market cap of £63.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 503.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

