Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €12.50

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.35) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.23) to €12.80 ($13.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.54) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.30 ($15.94) to €15.90 ($16.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

ING stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 954,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ING Groep by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

