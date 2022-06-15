Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €12.50

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.35) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.23) to €12.80 ($13.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.54) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.30 ($15.94) to €15.90 ($16.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.
ING stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 954,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ING Groep by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.