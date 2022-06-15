Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target to GBX 380

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 380 ($4.61) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 360 ($4.37) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
