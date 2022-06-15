Royal Bank of Canada Trims Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Target Price to $28.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

CNM opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

