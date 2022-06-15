Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price to GBX 9,800

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from £122 ($148.08) to GBX 9,800 ($118.95) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £136.50 ($165.68) to £130 ($157.79) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £140 ($169.92) to £114 ($138.37) in a report on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,953.00.

FERG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.66. 26,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,319. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $107.21 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ferguson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,808,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

