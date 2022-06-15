Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$146.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total transaction of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$185,873.31. Insiders have sold a total of 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690 in the last ninety days.

Shares of RY opened at C$126.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$176.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$136.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$124.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999989 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.