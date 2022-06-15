Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the May 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ROYUF opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55. Royal Unibrew A/S has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROYUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 755.00 to 750.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 931.00 to 845.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.