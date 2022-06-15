Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:RGT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,535. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.