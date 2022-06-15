RS Group (LON:RS1) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 846 ($10.27) and last traded at GBX 847.50 ($10.29), with a volume of 61199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 871.50 ($10.58).

Specifically, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.83), for a total transaction of £87,969.04 ($106,771.50). Also, insider Alex Baldock purchased 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.20) per share, with a total value of £18,807.60 ($22,827.53).

RS1 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.24) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($17.90) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RS Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

