RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 4.8%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUAGet Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.06 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.48). 66,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 48,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.50).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “suspended” rating on shares of RUA Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

About RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

