RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 4.8%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.06 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.48). 66,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 48,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.50).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “suspended” rating on shares of RUA Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

