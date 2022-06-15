S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $246.20

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 246.20 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 248.20 ($3.01), with a volume of 434377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.26).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFOR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.77) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 858 ($10.41).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 301.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 433.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.87.
About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
