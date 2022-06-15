SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

