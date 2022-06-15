Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$1.06. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 597,085 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBB shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

