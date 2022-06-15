Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 393,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 324,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Sabre Gold Mines from C$0.37 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

