Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Critical Contrast

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -31.88% N/A -12.56% Integral Ad Science -14.03% -5.60% -3.63%

This table compares Sabre and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.69 billion 1.18 -$928.47 million ($2.02) -3.01 Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 4.84 -$52.44 million ($0.34) -29.68

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre. Integral Ad Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sabre and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 2 0 0 2.00 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 1 3.00

Sabre currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.25%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 144.47%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Sabre.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Sabre on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

