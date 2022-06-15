Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.78. 746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $94.48.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.