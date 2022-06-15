Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $425,408.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $164.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of 159.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $6,789,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.