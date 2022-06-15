Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Salisbury Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. 689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $149.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp’s stock is going to split on Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.