Salisbury Bancorp Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, July 1st (NASDAQ:SAL)

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.34%. Research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

