Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Societe Generale lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.83) to €17.00 ($17.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($15.10) to €12.50 ($13.02) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.25.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.