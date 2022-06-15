Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.77). Approximately 68,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 145,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.77).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of £103.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sanderson Design Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

