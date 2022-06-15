Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $209.88

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $209.88 and last traded at $207.10, with a volume of 1162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.41.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $6.97. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 40.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

