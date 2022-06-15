Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels purchased 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.