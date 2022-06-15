Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 111,957 shares.The stock last traded at $21.57 and had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.