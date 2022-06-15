Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 36.1% in May

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 31,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Schmitt Industries stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,589. Schmitt Industries has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 28.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schmitt Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of Schmitt Industries worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

