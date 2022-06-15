Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:SMIT opened at $3.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. Schmitt Industries has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 209.36% and a negative net margin of 28.53%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Schmitt Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

