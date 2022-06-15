Schroders (LON:SDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,642.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,642 ($32.07) and last traded at GBX 2,646 ($32.12), with a volume of 17242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,696 ($32.72).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.84) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,420 ($41.51) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($42.48) to GBX 3,400 ($41.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,497.33 ($42.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,928.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,187.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

