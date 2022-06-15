Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 3,850 ($46.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($42.48) to GBX 3,400 ($41.27) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($47.58) to GBX 3,720 ($45.15) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,628.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. Schroders has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

