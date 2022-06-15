Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.00

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 53.89 ($0.65), with a volume of 49770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.66).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.08. The firm has a market cap of £74.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

