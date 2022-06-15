Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 9,773,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 2,901,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.61.
About Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR)
Read More
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Scirocco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scirocco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.