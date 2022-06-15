Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 37,322 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

