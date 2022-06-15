Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.89

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.89 and last traded at $87.61, with a volume of 1380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.88.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.