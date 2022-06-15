Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SMG opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $128.56.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,454,000 after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.