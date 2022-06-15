SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Update

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.1% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.06. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

