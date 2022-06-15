Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Shares Up 22.2%

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 219,272 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 70,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Sears Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

