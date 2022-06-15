SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.92

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 151754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

SCWX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $845.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.