Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,036.8 days.

Shares of SCTBF stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Securitas has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Securitas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Securitas AB provides security services in Sweden, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site guarding, mobile guarding, remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

