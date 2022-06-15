Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $225.84

Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.84 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.61). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.64), with a volume of 49,843 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £216.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

