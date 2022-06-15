Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.57

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.57 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.08). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09), with a volume of 4,478,409 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.57. The firm has a market cap of £295.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

