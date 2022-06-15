Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.44. Sema4 shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 14,206 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

