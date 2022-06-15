Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of SMTC opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,776. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Semtech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

