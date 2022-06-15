Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.
Shares of SMTC opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65.
In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,776. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Semtech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.