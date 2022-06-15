Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.

SMTC stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.60.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

